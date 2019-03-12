Quantcast

Senate panel weighs independent probes of police shootings

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 12, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – Amid racial unrest spurred by police slayings of unarmed black men in other states, a Baltimore state senator urged her colleagues Tuesday to support legislation requiring that investigations of killings by officers be conducted by outside investigators. The proposed Law Enforcement Trust and Transparency Act would also require that the investigators’ reports be made ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo