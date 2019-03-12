Quantcast

TV stars and coaches charged in college bribery scheme

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer and Collin Binkley March 12, 2019

BOSTON — Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice ...

