Christina Martin | EDGE Commercial Real Estate

EDGE Commercial Real Estate , a regional full-service commercial real estate services firm, selected Christina Martin as the firm’s new director of property management.

She was formerly president of Investment Properties, a local company involved with asset and construction management as well as development services, where she was associated since 2003.

In her new capacity, Martin will oversee comprehensive operations of the company’s property management function which will encompass marketing, direct day-to-day management of properties, supervision of activities of all property management professionals and vendors, and interfacing with property owners to insure the long-term value of each asset. Her responsibilities will also include taking a proactive approach to asset management to provide high-quality environments for every tenant and their employees.