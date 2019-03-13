Quantcast

Controversial Trump nominee is confirmed to D.C. Circuit

Senate approves Rao by straight party-line vote

By: Associated Press Matthew Daly March 13, 2019

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on a high-profile appeals court, despite concerns about her past writings on sexual assault. White House official Neomi Rao won confirmation to a seat on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on a straight party-line ...

