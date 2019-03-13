Quantcast

Ex-Maryland Gov. Harry R. Hughes dies at 92

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 13, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Gov. Harry R. Hughes, who prided himself on restoring public faith in the political process, died Wednesday. He was 92. His daughter, Elizabeth Hughes, said Hughes' had been in hospice. "I was holding his hand," she said. "He was a wonderful dad. He was a kind generous man, and he had a great ...

