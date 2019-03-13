Quantcast

Law Digest — Md. Court of Appeals, Court of Special Appeals — March 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2019

Court of Appeals Real Property; Covenants running with the land: Real estate brokers’ demand that property’s new owner pay the commissions due on lease renewal was properly rejected because the covenant to pay commissions was a personal one that did not run with the land and, as neither the new owner nor its assignors ever signed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo