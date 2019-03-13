Quantcast

Levin named permanent MUIH president, CEO

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2019

Marc Levin, the interim president and CEO of Maryland University of Integrative Health since Feb. 1, was appointed to the position permanently by the MUIH board of trustees Wednesday. Levin has also been serving the roles of chief financial officer and chief operating officer for the Laurel-based school. He becomes the fourth president in the school's ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo