Mary C. Biscoe-Hall has joined Semmes Bowen & Semmes as an associate in its litigation department.

Biscoe-Hall has tried many cases to verdict and has experience handling matters in state and federal courts in Maryland. In addition to her civil litigation experience, prior to joining the firm, she served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Baltimore and a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill in the Circuit Court for Baltimore.