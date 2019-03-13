Riley Mulvihill | TranZed Apprenticeship Services

TranZed Apprenticeship Services , which offers apprenticeship programs throughout the mid-Atlantic, named Riley Mulvihill technology instructor.

Mulvihill brings experience in technology training, working with career seekers and designing lessons for different learnings styles. Prior to joining TranZed Apprenticeship Services, Mulvihill was a technology trainer for the Potomac Job Corps, where he taught a course in computer hardware, led monthly trainings and managed technology projects. Previously, he was a technology specialist with the Intermountain Education Service District and a help desk technician at Blue Mountain Community College.