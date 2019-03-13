Tiaja Gresham | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, promoted Tiaja Gresham to the position of assistant community manager in the multifamily division.

Gresham has worked with the company since 2017 and was formerly a leasing specialist at Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments.

In her new position, she will assist with the day-to-day oversight of all leasing and property management functions of Kenilworth at Perring Park, a multifamily community located in the Parkville section of Baltimore County. This includes involvement with the on-site Leasing and Service teams. She will assist with communicating and working with residents, local community members and third-party vendors with the goal of maintaining high occupancy levels and operating the community at peak efficiency.