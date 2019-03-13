Quantcast

Top 100 Women honorees announced

Award celebration event to be held April 15

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2019

 The Daily Record has announced the honorees of its 2019 Maryland’s Top 100 Women awards. Maryland’s Top 100 Women recognizes outstanding achievements of women through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring. Honorees were selected by a panel of business professionals and previous Top 100 Women honorees. Nominees were asked to complete an application with their educational and career ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo