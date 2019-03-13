Quantcast

Hogan to head to New Hampshire next month

By: Associated Press March 13, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire next month as he weighs a primary challenge to President Donald Trump. The Republican Hogan, who remains popular in liberal leaning Maryland and won re-election last fall, will speak at "Politics & Eggs" on April 23. The program from the New England Council and the ...

