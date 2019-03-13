Quantcast

Judge scolds man for laughing about gross salsa violation

By: Associated Press March 13, 2019

A man accused of dipping his testicles in salsa that a customer ordered online nearly derailed his plea deal with prosecutors when he laughed in court.

