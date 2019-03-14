Andrew Bellows, Fiona Galliani and Wynne Kirchner | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications added three professionals to its client services team in the firm’s Washington office with the additions of Andrew Bellows as director of integration management and Fiona Galliani and Wynne Kirchner as associate integration managers.

Bellows, a marketing communications professional with 16 years of experience, returns to Crosby after having worked five years as an account director at Marketing Design Group (MDG), where he led integrated marketing programs for major conferences and trade shows. At Crosby, he will oversee integrated campaigns for clients in the company’s government practice, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. He started his career as a marketing and promotions manager at the International Spy Museum in Washington. Bellows graduated from American University with a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies, communications, law, economics and government.

Galliani will support client teams to implement national public health and behavior change campaigns. She graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and a minor in Political Science.

Kirchner will support Crosby’s development of PSA, social media and digital marketing initiatives for CDC and SAMHSA. He graduated from Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and served as a writer for the Towson Towerlight school newspaper.