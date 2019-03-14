Quantcast

Bald eagle rescued from railroad tracks, trains delayed

By: Associated Press March 14, 2019

LANDOVER — Some commuters in the nation's capital faced delays after an injured bald eagle was found on railroad tracks. The bird was spotted during the start of Wednesday evening's rush on Washington D.C. Metro tracks in Landover, Maryland. It was close to the electrified third rail. Metro single-tracked some trains and rerouted others while a rescue crew, including ...

