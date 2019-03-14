Quantcast

DIANDRA NOEL WARD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 14, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Text messages After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Calvert County, Diandra Noel Ward, appellant, was found guilty of first and second-degree child abuse. She was sentenced to twenty-five years’ imprisonment, with all but twenty years suspended, for first-degree child abuse. The remaining conviction was merged ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo