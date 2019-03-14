Quantcast

Letter to the editor: Protect Maryland forests for our kids

By: Letter to the editor from: Jennifer Herzog March 14, 2019

“Go outside!” As a mom, if I had a quarter for every time I’ve said that, I’d be rich. But I’m worried about what outside is becoming. In 2018, my son turned 10 — and Maryland lost the equivalent of nearly 2,000 football fields of forest to development in that year. Right now, our legislators are ...

