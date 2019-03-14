Quantcast

Md. budget secretary: Education plan will cause massive deficits, tax hikes

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 14, 2019

Maryland's budget secretary is warning that a proposed $4 billion plan to expand education funding will lead to budget deficits that dwarf the general fund budget and necessitate massive tax increases. David Brinkley, in a letter to House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., expressed concerns that the recommendations of the ...

