Charity masked web of fraudulent college donations, feds say

By: Associated Press Sally Ho March 14, 2019

The mastermind of a wide-ranging college admissions scandal set up a charity that wove a deep web of deception and fraud to mask bribes and payoffs, funneling millions of dollars through the tax-exempt organization under the nose of U.S. officials, according to prosecutors and tax documents reviewed by The Associated Press. William "Rick" Singer registered Key Worldwide ...

