Last of whooping cranes departs Maryland breeding program

By: Associated Press March 14, 2019

LAUREL — The last of a flock of 75 whooping cranes has left a U.S. Geological Survey site in Maryland, marking the end of a 52-year-old breeding program. The Baltimore Sun reports that the federal agency says the last bird has been transferred from the Patuxent Research Refuge. There were fewer than 50 whooping cranes alive when the breeding ...

