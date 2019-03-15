Quantcast

Baltimore magazine nabs 12 CRMA nominations

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2019

Baltimore magazine received 12 nominations from the City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) for this year’s industry awards, the most the publication has received in the competition’s 34-year history. Judges will announce the winners at the CRMA’s annual conference in Minneapolis in May. More than 100 judges from national publications across the country chose five finalists for 35 categories ...

