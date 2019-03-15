Quantcast

J. Robert “Bob” Frazee, Chris D. Hoyson, Meredith M. “Merry” Mears and Anna Leake Smith | Leadership Maryland

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2019

First row, froom left, J. Robert “Bob” Frazee and Chris D. Hoyson; Second row, Meredith M. “Merry” Mears and Anna Leake Smith

J. Robert “Bob” Frazee, Chris D. Hoyson, Meredith M. “Merry” Mears and Anna Leake Smith were elected to the board of directors with Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

