J. Robert “Bob” Frazee, Chris D. Hoyson, Meredith M. “Merry” Mears and Anna Leake Smith | Leadership Maryland
By: Daily Record Staff
March 15, 2019
11:48 am Fri, March 15, 2019
Maryland Daily Record
First row, from left, J. Robert “Bob” Frazee and Chris D. Hoyson; Second row, Meredith M. “Merry” Mears and Anna Leake Smith
J. Robert “Bob” Frazee, Chris D. Hoyson, Meredith M. “Merry” Mears and Anna Leake Smith were elected to the board of directors with Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.
