By: Jobs March 15, 2019

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE
Small, fast paced downtown Baltimore personal injury law practice seeks litigation associate to handle and try District and Circuit Court matters, including Workers Compensation claims. Some experience necessary. Position offers split fee arrangements, in addition to salary, benefits and parking.
Please send resume and cover letter to Holzman & Associates, by email to
holzman@holzmanandassociates.com,
or fax to 410-837-4316

