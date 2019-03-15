ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

ANDERSON, COE & KING, L.L.P.

Anderson, Coe & King, L.L.P. is seeking an attorney with three to six years of general liability litigation experience. Qualified candidates should possess the ability to manage a caseload independently, to interact with the courts and clients effectively and to communicate persuasively. Excellent research, analytical and writing skills are essential.

albright@acklaw.com ). Compensation and benefits are competitive. The work environment is informal and collegial. Please send your resume along with several writing samples, in confidence, to Amanda Albright, Firm Administrator ().

