Judge who blocked deportation to rule on keeping man in US

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman March 15, 2019

A Maryland resident whose deportation was blocked by a federal judge while he was on a flight to his native China is now asking the same judge to allow him to stay in the country with his family while he seeks to legalize his immigration status.

