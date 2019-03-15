Quantcast

Freight train cars derail off Baltimore span; no injuries

By: Associated Press March 15, 2019

Several freight train cars have derailed and fallen off a Baltimore bridge. Firefighters have reported no injuries or any immediate sign of any environmental impact. Numerous police and fire crews responded to the accident scene Friday. News outlets report that officials with the state's environment department are en route to assess the situation, but it appears ...

