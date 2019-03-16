Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Signs of life in Druid Heights; longer odds for Md. sports betting

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2019

A west Baltimore neighborhood showed signs of redevelopment this week, while supporters of Maryland entering the sports betting arena became a little more bleak after comments from two key senators. Business writer Adam Bednar reported Wednesday that the Druid Heights Community Development Corp. has a plan to breathe new life into the depressed west Baltimore community ...

