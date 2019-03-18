Quantcast

Bills would fund HIV prevention, tracking, testing rape kits

By: Capital News Service Daniel Oyefusi March 18, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Multiple bills that would provide protection and treatment for victims of sexual assault, as well as assist local law enforcement agencies with the testing and tracking of rape kits, made their way through the House and Senate, ahead of the Monday deadline for bills to cross over into the other chamber. These bills are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo