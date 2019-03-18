Quantcast

CHASTIAN DEVON TERRELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Due process -- Competency to stand trial Appellant Chastian Terrell (“Terrell”) raises a single issue for our consideration: whether the trial court abused its discretion in not sua sponte reconsidering whether he was competent to stand trial. ... On November 6, 2005, Terrell was arrested on a warrant. During a search incident to arrest, ...

