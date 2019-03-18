Quantcast

Government seeks one-year sentence for De Sousa for serial tax fraud

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 18, 2019

Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa for years of tax fraud. De Sousa pleaded guilty to three counts of willful failure to file federal income tax returns between 2013 and 2015 and as part of his plea admitted to falsely claiming deductions on state and federal returns for ...

