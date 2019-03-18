Quantcast

JERRY WAYNE SMITH, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder In the Circuit Court for Washington County, a jury convicted Jerry Wayne Smith, Jr., the appellant, of first-degree murder of Margaret Rose McAllister, openly wearing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, false imprisonment of Mrs. McAllister, and theft less than $1,000 against Gary Koontz. Smith ...

