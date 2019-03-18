Quantcast

KEITH GLADDEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 18, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Vehicle search Appellant Keith Gladden (“Gladden”) was pulled over in Baltimore City while riding as a passenger in a vehicle that sideswiped a parked car. A search of the vehicle then yielded a pistol. Gladden challenges his firearm conviction as the fruit of an illegal search. Read the opinion

