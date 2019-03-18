Quantcast

Maryland officials call for answers in medical system deals

By: Associated Press March 18, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan and leading lawmakers are demanding answers from the University of Maryland Medical System, after a newspaper reported this week that several members of the system's board have significant financial dealings with the hospital network.

