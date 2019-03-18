Quantcast

Maryland lawmakers near crossover deadline

By: Associated Press March 18, 2019

Maryland lawmakers are reaching a milestone in their 90-day legislative session.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo