Quantcast

Md. law firm reaches $250K settlement with U.S. Attorney’s Office

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 18, 2019

Law firm Meyers, Rodbell & Rosenbaum, P.A., which has offices in Riverdale Park and Gaithersburg, entered a settlement with the U.S. Attorney's Office to resolve allegations that the firm did not reimburse the U.S. government for Medicare payments made to medical providers on behalf of a client, U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur’s office said in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo