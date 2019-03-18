Quantcast

Miller: UMMS resignations expected as soon as Tuesday

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 18, 2019

There is likely to be more fallout from reports that members of the University of Maryland Medical System Board benefited financially from their positions on the state panel. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., in comments to reporters late Monday afternoon, said he expects additional resignations in advance of a meeting between board members and ...

