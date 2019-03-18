Quantcast

Senate moves closer to vote to abolish Handgun Permit Review Board

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 18, 2019

The Maryland Senate moved closer to a floor vote on a bill that would abolish a nearly 50-year old board charged with hearing appeals of decisions to deny or restrict conceal-carry permits. The Senate Executive Nominations Committee voted 10-5 Monday night to approve an amended version of the bill that would abolish the Handgun Permit Review ...

