Supreme Court agrees to hear deadly DC sniper shootings case

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko March 18, 2019

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider Virginia's plea to reinstate the life-without-parole sentence of a man who as a teenager participated in sniper shootings that terrorized the Washington region in 2002. The justices said they will take up the state's appeal in the case of Lee Boyd Malvo, who was 17 when ...

