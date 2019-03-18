Quantcast

Supreme Court to consider Louisiana’s non-unanimous juries

By: Associated Press March 18, 2019

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will consider overturning a criminal conviction by a 10-2 jury vote in Louisiana. The justice acted Monday, four months after Louisiana voters amended the state constitution to prohibit non-unanimous verdicts in criminal cases. Oregon is the only state that still allows them. The high court will consider the case of Evangelisto Ramos, who ...

