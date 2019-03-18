Quantcast

Supreme Court won’t intervene in oldest US synagogue dispute

By: Associated Press March 18, 2019

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene Monday in a fight over control of the nation's oldest synagogue and its religious bells worth millions, leaving in place a ruling that the Rhode Island synagogue will remain the property of a New York congregation. The Congregation Jeshuat Israel in Newport, Rhode Island, had asked a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo