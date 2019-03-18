Quantcast

Hold the cake! Fans honor Ginsburg’s birthday with exercise

By: Associated Press Jessica Gresko March 18, 2019

WASHINGTON — Wearing workout gear and carrying water bottles, fans of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg celebrated her 86th birthday Friday by exercising in front of the high court. The court's oldest justice has become known for her workouts, which include push-ups and planks. The justice has worked out on camera with "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, ...

