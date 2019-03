ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE Construction and business law firm seeks associate w/ 2-5 yrs. experience and ability to handle complex litigation disputes involving multiple parties and voluminous documents. Excellent academic credentials and writing ability required, MD and DC license preferred. Email resume in confidence to: cmc@cowiemott.com

