Bill to abolish Handgun Permit Review Board heads to Senate floor

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 19, 2019

ANNAPOLIS – The full Senate will soon consider legislation to abolish a nearly 50-year-old board charged with hearing appeals of Maryland State Police decisions to deny or restrict conceal-carry permits. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee voted 6-5 Tuesday afternoon to approve and send to the Senate floor an amended version of the bill to abolish the ...

