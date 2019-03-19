Quantcast

Bill to increase renewable energy use in Md. advances

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 19, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A measure to increase Maryland's use of renewable energy advanced in the state Senate Tuesday after senators approved changing the bill to eliminate trash incineration as eligible for subsidies like wind and solar energy. The Senate voted 34-12 for the amendment before giving the bill preliminary approval. A vote could come later this week ...

