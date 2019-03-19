Quantcast

CNSI lands $28M Medicaid enrollment system contract

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2019

Rockville-based CNSI was awarded a four-year, $28 million contract Tuesday from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to design and implement a new provider management and enrollment system for the state's Medicaid program. CNSI will modernize, streamline and advance the state's existing Medicaid provider management platform in accordance with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid ...

