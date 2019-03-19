FEATURED MOVER | Carrie Dooher, Crosby Marketing Communications

Carrie Dooher has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a senior vice president, senior strategist in the firm’s Washington office. She will lead national marketing and outreach programs for nonprofit organizations and federal agencies.

Dooher comes to Crosby from Ogilvy, where she was a senior vice president. For the past eight years, she led branding, recruitment and integrated marketing campaigns for clients, including the Peace Corps, Customs & Border Protection, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Lupus Foundation. Prior to that, she was the director of trends and consumer insights at the International Food Information Council and Foundation, creating science- and evidence-based communications on health, food safety and nutrition. Her work has received several industry awards and recognition, including a Silver Anvil for multicultural public relations.

Dooher began her career practicing law at two major Washington law firms after earning her Juris Doctorate from the Georgetown University Law Center. She received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan. She is a Fellow of the German Marshall Fund, a leadership development program to build transatlantic understanding and cooperation. She also serves as a board member of Northern Virginia Family Service, a human services organization providing financial, emotional and physical well-being to those in need, and several previous organizations, including the Y (YMCA) and Children’s International Art Outreach.

ABOUT CARRIE DOOHER

Resides in:

Arlington, Virginia

Education:

I have a dual degree in sociology and Spanish from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center.

If you had not chosen marketing as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I was bound and determined to be a social worker, helping young adults in the juvenile justice system. But I found that I needed to know the law to be most helpful. I practiced for many years in private practice, but all the while, also as a pro bono attorney in the D.C. Superior Court system, helping families and children in need of social services. I continue to support my community as a board member of Northern Virginia Family Service.

Favorite vacations:

I love to travel, but standouts include Palm Beach, Australia; Hamburg, Germany; and definitely Patagonia, Chile.

When I want to relax, … :

I get outside with my family and pup and enjoy the many trails and adventures in the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia area.

Favorite book:

When I was in college, I read “We Make the Road By Walking” by Myles Horton and Paulo Freire, as part of my honors thesis in sociology. It stuck with me. I had no idea that one day my career would center around the application of social change theories in marketing, but looking back, I see I gravitated to these ideas early on. I continue to be passionate about how knowledge and theory grow from practice and experience, and human behavior, and how we all can be an active and individual part of making positive change.

Favorite quotation:

It’s hard to pick! But two that stand out are “Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts,” – Sir Winston Churchill and “If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be” — Maya Angelou