Hogan still angling for Amazon HQ2

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 19, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan said he's happy with Amazon's investment in Maryland but still wants a piece of the e-commerce giant's second headquarters. The governor said he's met with company executives in recent weeks continuing to lobby for a portion of the $5 billion "HQ2" development initially slated to be split between Northern Virginia and New York. ...

