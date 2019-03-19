Quantcast

JLL buys capital advisory company for $2B

By: Daily Record Staff March 19, 2019

JLL announced Tuesday that it will acquire Dallas-based HFF, a real estate capital market advisory company, for $2 billion. JLL, which is the largest commercial property manager in the Baltimore area, said the acquisition will help the company accelerate its growth as a capital markets adviser. Since 1998, HFF has closed more than $800 billion in over 27,000 transactions, achieving record ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo