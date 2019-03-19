Quantcast

Md. Senate weighs lower education funding than House proposal

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 19, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — The state Senate Wednesday will consider a nearly $47 billion spending plan for the coming fiscal year that proposes increased spending on education as part of the Kirwan Commission recommendations. The plan, which includes $225 million in additional education spending for the fiscal 2020 year and another $325 million set aside for the following ...

