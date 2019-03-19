Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Miller: ‘We’re not protecting criminals’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 19, 2019

Maryland's longtime Senate leader said criticisms leveled at the legislature by Gov. Larry Hogan amount to "campaign rhetoric" and that the legislature is not protecting criminals or engaging in wild, unsupported spending. Hogan, speaking to reporters Monday, criticized the legislature for being "pro-criminal" after it failed to move on a number of violent crime measures favored by ...

